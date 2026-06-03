Listen Live

The New York Knicks are NBA champions, and New York City is celebrating like never before. Sports journalist Bianca Peart joins The Fumble to break down the atmosphere across the city, from the championship parade to the nonstop celebrations happening throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond. The conversation explores whether this title run represents a true healing moment for New York sports fans, why Jalen Brunson has already entered the conversation as the greatest Knick of all time, and how Villanova’s influence helped power this championship run. Plus, Rodney gets a full survival guide for navigating the Knicks championship parade, including what to wear, where to stand, and how to avoid some of the more passionate fans. From basketball history to New York culture, this episode captures what this championship means to an entire city.

More from 100.3

Juneteenth Marks A Freedom That Arrived Late And Remains Incomplete

2d

“Spend My Life With You”: Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

2d

Juneteenth And Pride Were Never Separate Stories [Op-Ed]

2d

All Detainees At Alligator Alcatraz Removed Ahead Of Hurricane Season

2d

8 Items

90s Black Celebrity Couples We're Still Rooting For

2d

20 Items

Fine AF Fridays Vol 31! Nique Ignites The 'Gram With Sun-Soaked Seduction

2d

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close