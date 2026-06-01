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Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs returns to The Fumble for a deep conversation on boxing, combat sports, and the state of the world. Briggs breaks down the upcoming Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Xander Zayas matchup, explains why Boots reminds him of a young Roy Jones Jr., and weighs in on Ryan Garcia’s controversial career arc and why public memory seems shorter than ever. The discussion also dives into legacy versus money in boxing, why modern fighters often prioritize paydays over historical greatness, and whether boxing still sits atop the combat sports world despite the rise of the UFC. Plus, Shannon shares stories from his own journey through homelessness, boxing, fame, and finding confidence in life after the ring. And of course, no Shannon Briggs interview would be complete without passionate takes on Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and the biggest fights boxing still needs to make.

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