Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot At Nicki Minaj After Winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist At The BET Awards

Remy Ma left many people speechless when she took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards on Sunday night, but she had her words picked out very carefully. The first thing she said when taking the stage to accept her award was aimed directly at: “Are you dumb?”

After firing off the first line of her diss track against the Queen Barb — a not-so-subliminal shot — Remy went on to more positive thoughts, including talking about the power of second chances and thanking those who stood by her, including her husband Papoose.

She ended her speech with a few bars, once again, aimed at Nicki: “Ya’ll b*tches got fat while we starved,” she began. “Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Ya’ll some liars, there ain’t no facts in your songs, and yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

See the petty mess below:

As for Twitter, folks were divided over the win. Many celebrated Remy’s indisputable come up:

All of Nicki's lil 15yr old fans are like, "Who is Remy Ma?" pic.twitter.com/QfQsVW5IvJ — Kayy 👸🏽 (@EffenKayy) June 26, 2017

Remy Ma was locked up for 8 years. Got out and still was able to do her thing. She a straight savage! Mad props! No hate! #BETAwards — LALA 👑🇲🇬 (@godslostangel_) June 26, 2017

When Remy Ma hit that SheTher during her #BETAwards speech pic.twitter.com/G0NvJVoHDG — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 26, 2017

Others are still strictly Team Nicki:

nicki minaj will forever be better than remy ma, don't @ me! #betawards2017 — JayDoll.👱🏽‍♀️ (@_xojhalea) June 26, 2017

Congratulations to rapper Remy Ma for winning the first prize of her career #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/4svvDhK26B — Antonio TheKingdom (@antoniob20_) June 26, 2017

every time I think about remy ma winning that best female artist I be like: #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/PIkFPOlUtu — 2/26💘 (@dtxqueeen_) June 26, 2017

THE ONLY REASON REMY MA IS RELEVANT IS BECAUSE OF NICKI pic.twitter.com/0j1bTJ6d94 — Makahl (@makahl_r) June 26, 2017

Remy ma girl you can’t even win a award without shading or mentioning Nicki Minaj, I can’t #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/cjrK9426QZ — 👑J (@Reignwithjos) June 26, 2017

Whatever side you’re on, it’s hard to not be excited about what this means for the future of Nicki and Remy’s beef.

Also On 100.3: