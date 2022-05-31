Black Business Spotlight Presented by Walker Funeral Home

100.3 Cincys RnB station and Walker funeral home wants YOU to pick their next Black Business Spotlight. Each month Walker Funeral Homes and 100.3 Cincys RnB Station will highlight a Black Owned business in the community online, and on air, all month long. They will even get an interview with Don Juan Fasho and Dr Brian Walker, to talk about their business and all they’re doing in the community.
