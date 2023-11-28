Listen Live
Happy Black History Month, Foodies! Big Jay’s Place, formerly known as Big Jay’s Market and Deli, made its mark on the Cincy food scene in 2016 at 720 Main Street. Originating as a New York-style deli with a popular salad bar, the establishment’s journey took an exciting turn with the introduction of SoulFood Sundays. The […] The post Foodie Friday’s: Big Jay’s Place appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

DMC Announces 2 RUN-DMC Biopics In The Works Recently, DMC has changed his mind about biopics and has decided to work on two Run-DMC biopics that will be dropping soon. DMC said, “I didn’t want to jump on a biopic bandwagon. That’s why. After the documentary airs, you could tell a story. There’s so many […]

Issa Rae isn’t mincing words when it comes to her take on the entertainment industry’s recent changes. The cancellation of her TV series “Rap Sh!t” by Warner Bros. Discovery has fueled her frustration, highlighting what she sees as a shift away from creativity and inclusion in Hollywood. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning […]

Anthony Anderson Sent to the Emergency Room Anthony Anderson is ok after spending the night in the emergency room following an on-set fight in which he suffered minor injuries. According to Anthony’s recollection of the incident on Instagram, a “movie fight gone wrong” featured him, two goons, and a chair. “Who needs a stuntman? Me, […]

