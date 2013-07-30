Contact us

HomeUncategorized

Posted July 29, 2013

If you would like to be added to the listserv for Radio One job vacancy notices, please send your organization’s name, mailing address, email address, telephone number and facsimile numbers, and the name of the contact person to
Sonya Hall-Harris at
sharris@radio-one.com, or
1010 Wayne Avenue, 4th Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20910

 

FCC Public File Contact:

Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com

 

Here is all the information you need to contact 100.3 Old School Cincy!

Radio One Cincinnati
RNB 100.3
1 Centennial Plaza, 705 Central Ave., Suite 200
Cincinnati, OH 45202

Main Phone:  513-679-6000
Main Fax:  513-679-6014

Contest/Request Line: 513-749-1003

Owner: Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd

CEO: Alfred Liggins

 

Owner: Radio One, Inc.
Station Manager: Dan Abercrombie
General Sales Manager: Dan Abercrombie
Operations Manager: Colby Tyner
Digital Advertising: Tim Hall

 

 

For Political/Candidate rate requests, please contact Mitch Galvin at 513-679-6000.

