Beyonce Reportedly Rejects Kim and Kanye’s Baby Gifts!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

MSN is reporting that Kim and Kanye sent some very lavish gifts to Beyonce and JAYZ after the arrival of Rumi and Sir Carter and even sent Blue Ivy something as well.  But Beyonce reportedly wanted nothing to do with the gifts and rejected them!

We’ve all heard rumblings around Hollywood that Beyonce didn’t like Kim but this may be the ultimate slap in the face for the West!  Kim allegedly sent Beyonce one of her KKW contour kits in a $150k gold box, 10K worth of children’s clothes for Blue and the twins from their sold out children’s line and even had a few custom pieces in there as well.  Sources say that Beyonce didn’t want them so she shared the lavish gifts with the hospital crew.

Could this have been the reason Kanye cut ties with Tidal?  Or maybe it was that diss in Jay’s new 4:44 album?

source

Beyonce , blue ivy carer , JayZ , kanye west

Photos