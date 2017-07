MsEbonyJWynn’s: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Graeter’s

Here’s Ms. Ebony J WYNN of the day . . .

July 16th is National Ice Cream day.

Graeter’s is celebrating 147 years.

In Honor of their birthday they’re offering a scoop of ice cream for $1.47 today.

Enjoy this exclusive price at participating locations.

