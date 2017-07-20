Entertainment
O.J. Simpson Is A Free Man…Soon [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

OJ Simpson faced the Nevada parole board today for his 2001 robbery conviction.

The parole board asked many questions and gave OJ a time to speak about his morales and actions.  Simpson stated at one point, “I had some problems with fidelity in my life, but I’ve always been a guy that pretty much got along with everybody,”  Simpson also stated that he’s missed 36 birthdays with his children missing college graduations and more.  He also talked about if he was paroled that he wanted to spend as much time as he can with his family.

Had OJ needed four votes in favor of parole to be released.  Had he been denied parole he would have had to continue to serve his 9- 33 year sentence.  OJ Simpson will be free October 1, 2017

Watch the parole trial here

OJ Simpson

