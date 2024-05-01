CLOSE
Ashanti Doesn’t Take Kindly To Nelly Joking About Her Pregnancy
Recently, Ashanti reacted to Nelly’s joke about her body changing during pregnancy, which Ashanti didn’t like very much.
He posted a photo of Ashanti sitting on his lap and said, “Of course not beautiful I’m fine..!! Luv u2 @ashanti.”
Ashanti shared the story and added, “Lmaoooooo!!!! Babe!!!! Ima knock u out!!!!!!”
Nelly reacted and added, “What my love..??? I didn’t say anything..!! To me you still the same size you were in 2005..!!”
