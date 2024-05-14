100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

https://share.tmz.com/watch/2024-05-13-051324-tyrese-gibson-1828114-718/“>https://share.tmz.com/watch/2024-05-13-051324-tyrese-gibson-1828114-718/

Tyrese Bails On Georgia Concert After Someone Tries Serving Him In Lawsuit

During a recent show in Georgia, Tyrese stopped his performance after someone tried to serve him legal paperwork for a lawsuit.

Security approaches him as he is performing and whispered something in his ear, which was caught on video.

He then leaves the stage in the middle of his performance and told the crowd he ‘loves them.’

Tyrese has a few legal battles to fight, and this one involves Bryan Barber, who is suing for defamation.

He posted on Instagram about the show and said, “Special day, two hours before the show, I was going to cancel because my heart was so heavy. I just didn’t think I could get through it. I appreciate

all the genuine love and energy from the audience and I just want to thank you guys for showing up tonight. Bet you’re my brother from another mother. You are incredible!”