Listen Live
Entertainment

Tyrese: Bails On Georgia Concert After Someone Tries Serving Him In Lawsuit

Tyrese Bails On Georgia Concert After Someone Tries Serving Him In Lawsuit

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

https://share.tmz.com/watch/2024-05-13-051324-tyrese-gibson-1828114-718/“>https://share.tmz.com/watch/2024-05-13-051324-tyrese-gibson-1828114-718/

Tyrese Bails On Georgia Concert After Someone Tries Serving Him In Lawsuit
During a recent show in Georgia, Tyrese stopped his performance after someone tried to serve him legal paperwork for a lawsuit.
Security approaches him as he is performing and whispered something in his ear, which was caught on video.
He then leaves the stage in the middle of his performance and told the crowd he ‘loves them.’
Tyrese has a few legal battles to fight, and this one involves Bryan Barber, who is suing for defamation.

He posted on Instagram about the show and said, “Special day, two hours before the show, I was going to cancel because my heart was so heavy. I just didn’t think I could get through it. I appreciate
all the genuine love and energy from the audience and I just want to thank you guys for showing up tonight. Bet you’re my brother from another mother. You are incredible!”
  • Would you be upset if your favorite artist cut a show short without providing an explanation?
  • How would you react?

RELATED TAGS

Tyrese

More from 100.3
Trending
Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close