50 Cent Makes Music History After $100 Million In Ticket Sales

Recently, 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour became the fourth hip-hop tour to gross over $100 million in ticket sales, earning 50 Cent yet another musical achievement.

The over-100-date excursion also featured Jeremih, Busta Rhymes, Tony Yayo, and more.

Busta said he lost a lot of weight because of this tour: “I’m sexy. I lost 37 pounds on that f**kin’ tour. I wasn’t asking if y’all thought I was sexy or not; I just wanted you muthaf**kas to understand I’m

sexy, period.”