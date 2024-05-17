Listen Live
50 Cent: Makes Music History After $100 Million In Ticket Sales

Published on May 17, 2024

Recently, 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour became the fourth hip-hop tour to gross over $100 million in ticket sales, earning 50 Cent yet another musical achievement.
The over-100-date excursion also featured Jeremih, Busta Rhymes, Tony Yayo, and more.
Busta said he lost a lot of weight because of this tour: “I’m sexy. I lost 37 pounds on that f**kin’ tour. I wasn’t asking if y’all thought I was sexy or not; I just wanted you muthaf**kas to understand I’m
sexy, period.”
  • Would you be disappointed if 50 Cent never tours again?
  • Why or why not?

