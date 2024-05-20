Listen Live
Cincinnati: Drivers Are Catching A Break At The Gas Pump Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Cincinnati: Drivers Are Catching A Break At The Gas Pump Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Published on May 20, 2024

Drivers Are Catching A Break At The Gas Pump Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
AAA (Triple A) predicts a record number of travelers will be hitting the roads this Memorial Day weekend, with over 3.6 million people across the Midwest traveling 50 miles or more.
This marks the second-highest level of Memorial Day holiday travel since 2000. On Monday, AAA estimated the average gallon of normal unleaded gas at $3.44.

This is a cent lower than last week, when prices rose early before falling, and three cents higher than Memorial Day weekend last year.
Families can expect similar costs to last year, with the average price for a round-trip domestic flight up two percent from last year.
  • Where are you planning to go for the Memorial Day weekend?

