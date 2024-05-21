100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles Calls Out Fans For Being Disrespectful To Husband

Recently, Simone Biles has issued a statement in defense of her husband because she is sick of the fans’ disrespect of him.

Biles said, “I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time.

Respectfully, f— off.”

She continued, “[And] if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that.”