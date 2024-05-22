Listen Live
Kelly Rowland: Heated Exchange At Cannes!!! Pops Off On Security Guard

Published on May 22, 2024

Kelly Rowland was spotted looking less than thrilled at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Marcello Mio,” where she appeared to have a heated exchange with a security guard.

Despite her celebratory appearance in a striking blonde bob and bold red dress, photos captured Kelly scowling and waving her finger at the guard.

This incident marks the second concerning incident involving Kelly this year, following a reported walk-off from the ‘Today’ show set in February.
While the reason for the altercation remains unclear, Kelly’s camp has not provided any context yet.
  • What do you think was said to Kelly to make her go off?

