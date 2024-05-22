100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland Heated Exchange At Cannes!!! Pops Off On Security Guard

Kelly Rowland was spotted looking less than thrilled at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Marcello Mio,” where she appeared to have a heated exchange with a security guard.

Despite her celebratory appearance in a striking blonde bob and bold red dress, photos captured Kelly scowling and waving her finger at the guard.

This incident marks the second concerning incident involving Kelly this year, following a reported walk-off from the ‘Today’ show set in February.

While the reason for the altercation remains unclear, Kelly’s camp has not provided any context yet.