50 Cent: Sells Diddy Doc To Netflix After Bidding War!!!

Published on May 22, 2024

50 Cent’s documentary about the sex assault allegations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs has been acquired by Netflix after a competitive bidding war.
The series, produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, will focus on allegations of abuse by Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and other women.

Proceeds from the docuseries will go towards victims of sexual assault and rape. The deal comes as a new alleged victim, model Crystal McKinney, filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of assault.
50 Cent has a long-standing rivalry with Diddy and has been teasing the documentary for months.
