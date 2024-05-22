Cincinnati: Woman Facing Charges For Allegedly Abusing A 4 Year-Old

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A 24-year-old woman, Dionna Donald, has been arrested in Cincinnati for allegedly abusing a 4-year-old child,

resulting in serious injuries. Cincinnati police have charged Donald with two counts of felonious assault and two

counts of felony endangering children.

The investigation was initiated after the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-accidental

injuries. CPD determined that Donald caused the child’s injuries over several days.

The incident is currently under investigation, and Donald is facing serious charges. Via Fox19