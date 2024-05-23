Cincinnati: Photographer Captures Viral Grumpy Baby Photo

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohio photographer captures viral fame with grumpy newborn baby photoshoot. Lauren Carson’s images of baby Trent’s adorable scowls go viral, garnering over 155k likes and 20k comments.

Despite baby’s grumpy facade, photographer clarifies he was a sweet snuggle bug. Carson, a professional photographer for 11 years, never expected the internet frenzy.

The expressive baby’s photoshoot experience leads to a spike in page views and requests for more shoots.

Carson’s skill in capturing fleeting moments shines as she navigates the unpredictable world of newborn photography.

