Listen Live
Local

Cincinnati: Photographer Captures Viral Grumpy Baby Photo

Cincinnati: Photographer Captures Viral Grumpy Baby Photo

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ohio photographer captures viral fame with grumpy newborn baby photoshoot. Lauren Carson’s images of baby Trent’s adorable scowls go viral, garnering over 155k likes and 20k comments.

Despite baby’s grumpy facade, photographer clarifies he was a sweet snuggle bug. Carson, a professional photographer for 11 years, never expected the internet frenzy.

The expressive baby’s photoshoot experience leads to a spike in page views and requests for more shoots.

Carson’s skill in capturing fleeting moments shines as she navigates the unpredictable world of newborn photography.

Click Here to See The Photos Via FOX19

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati photographer

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close