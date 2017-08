Robin Thicke Is Expecting A Baby Girl!

Robin Thicke is going to be a dad again.

The “Blurred Lines” singer who is still married to Paula Patton, is currently expecting a baby girl with his 22-year-old girlfriend April Geary according to TMZ.

She’s due March 1st — which would have been Robin’s late father, Alan Thicke 70th birthday.

Check out April’s announcement below:

Although Robin is old enough to be April’s Dad, the two have been together since Paula filed for a divorce three years ago.

What are your thoughts?

