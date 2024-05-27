Listen Live
My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio

Published on May 27, 2024

Premiere Of "Boombox! A Vegas Residency On Shuffle" At Westgate Las Vegas

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

 

As the late ’80s shifted into the early ’90s in hip-hop culture, a dynamic duo by the name Kid ‘n Play embarked on the scene with the moves, grooves and even acting skills great enough to establish themselves as legends to the game today.

Thankfully they’ve been finding fun ways to enjoy the fruits of their four-decades-long labor, including setting sail along with us a few weeks back for Tom Joyner’s annual Fantastic Voyage cruise.

 

 

Christopher “Kid” Reid took a quick break from the week-long seaside siesta to chop it up with us for a very timely “My First Time” tale. Even though it’s been nearly 40 years since the occasion, there’s nothing like hearing yourself on the radio when it comes to any musician that made it big time. Good thing for Kid is that his first time on the radio would lead even bigger success, particularly in the form of a film that would change his star power forever (see: House Party).

Watch Christopher “Kid” Reid of legendary rap duo Kid ‘n Play recall hearing the group’s debut on the radio in our latest “My First Time,” straight from the Fantastic Voyage cruise:

 

 

The post My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

