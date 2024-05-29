OHIO: Passes Legislation For K-12 TO Create Cell Phone Policies

Ohio recently passed legislation requiring K-12 school districts to create policies governing cellphone use during school hours, addressing the challenges educators face in the classroom.
The bill, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, aims to reduce distractions and improve learning environments.
Cincinnati Edition will discuss how local schools have implemented cellphone policies and how parents have responded.
What are your thoughts on this?
