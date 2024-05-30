Listen Live
Netflix To Launch New Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Secret’

Published on May 30, 2024

Netflix To Launch New Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Secret’
Netflix has announced a new competition series called ‘Million Dollar Secret.’
The show will be hosted by British comedian and actor Peter Serafinowicz.
Netflix has released a description of the show, saying, “The million-dollar prize is won by one of 12 players right at the start of the first episode. Now, the others will hunt them down – eliminate the
millionaire and the money moves to someone new. When should they strike? Too soon and they become the target; too late and they may never get the money.”

They continued, “The millionaire can try to get rid of the cash if the heat becomes too much. This is a game of strategy and alliances, where predators can become prey in the blink of an eye.”
The cast of “Million Dollar Secret” has yet to be announced.
  • If you could be on any game show, which would it be?

