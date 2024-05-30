100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix To Launch New Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Secret’

Netflix has announced a new competition series called ‘Million Dollar Secret.’

The show will be hosted by British comedian and actor Peter Serafinowicz.

Netflix has released a description of the show, saying, “The million-dollar prize is won by one of 12 players right at the start of the first episode. Now, the others will hunt them down – eliminate the

millionaire and the money moves to someone new. When should they strike? Too soon and they become the target; too late and they may never get the money.”

They continued, “The millionaire can try to get rid of the cash if the heat becomes too much. This is a game of strategy and alliances, where predators can become prey in the blink of an eye.”

The cast of “Million Dollar Secret” has yet to be announced.