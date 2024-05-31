Listen Live
Salt-n-Pepa: Action Figures Are Here

Salt-n-Pepa: Action Figures Are Here

Published on May 31, 2024

Salt-N-Pepa did a lot for women and hip-hop; now, the trailblazing female group has its action figure.
Super7 has released figures of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton for the hip-hop culture and made another historical moment in hip-hop.
Dressed in their iconic outfits from the “Push It” video, the release of the figures makes the “Push It” rappers the first female MCs to have a product like this.
The duos DJ, Spinderella isn’t included in the release.
  • What’s your greatest piece of hip-hop memorabilia?

