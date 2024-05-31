100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Salt-n-Pepa Action Figures Are Here

Salt-N-Pepa did a lot for women and hip-hop; now, the trailblazing female group has its action figure.

Super7 has released figures of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton for the hip-hop culture and made another historical moment in hip-hop.

Dressed in their iconic outfits from the “Push It” video, the release of the figures makes the “Push It” rappers the first female MCs to have a product like this.

The duos DJ, Spinderella isn’t included in the release.