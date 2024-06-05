Listen Live
Cincinnati: The Reds Attendance Have Been Great This Season

Published on June 5, 2024

Elly De La Cruz, a standout player in baseball, has been captivating fans and boosting attendance this season.

Shooters Sports Grill is set to open a 15,000-square-foot restaurant in a $5 million project in Hamilton. Cincinnati City Council has approved significant changes to land use regulations in the city.

Additionally, Delhi Towne Square has unveiled a new mixed-use facility, and Ohio’s million-dollar club is expanding.

Hauser Private Equity has raised a $300 million fund, one of the largest in Cincinnati’s history.

