Janet Jackson: Dancing To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ On Tour

Published on June 6, 2024

Janet Jackson Gets ‘Nasty’ While Dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ on Tour
Janet Jackson incorporated Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” into her dance routine during her Together Again Tour.

 

The tour kicked off in Palm Springs, California, with Nelly as the opener.
In a viral clip, Janet is seen performing to the instrumental of Kendrick’s song while singing her own lyrics.
Fans speculate about a potential collaboration between Janet and Kendrick, as the song continues to make waves in hip-hop and pop culture.
One fan commented, “It’s gon be a long year for Aubrey. HBCU season still coming.” Another wrote, “Kendrick introduced a whole new generation to Janet. Of course she gon ride for him!”

Plus make sure you listen to Don Juan Fasho for your chance to win tickets to see her June 22nd in The Nati!!!
  • What do you think of a Janet/Kendrick collab?
  • If Janet were to do a new album, which new artists should she work with?

