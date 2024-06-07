100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige Reacts to Her and Her Boots Becoming a Meme

Mary J. Blige discussed her successful collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti on the popular Mary Boot at the premiere of the final season of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

The metallic rose-gold boot sold out in a day and has become a TikTok sensation. Regarding the meme, Blige said the boot is her signature, and she’s grateful for the partnership.

“I’m so grateful to have launched this with Giuseppe, [who is] a friend of mine and someone whose shoes I’ve admired since I discovered them,” Blige explained. “I even mentioned him in one of my raps.”

Some fans complained about the boots’ price and bold look, but with the success of the first launch, it seems Mary had no problem convincing her loyal fans to grab a pair. She told ET, “We have

another launch in 10 days! Giuseppe and Mary J.”