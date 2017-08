Here’s Why Jay-Z And Beyoncé Named The Twins Rumi And Sir

When everyone found out that Beyoncé was not only just pregnant, but toting two bundles of joy in her belly, the world stood still. The massive collection of loyal individuals that make up the Beyhive also waited with baited breath as the names were revealed: Rumi and Sir. Certainly not your run-of-the-mill monikers (but then again neither is Blue), many were interested in just how the power couple chose the names.

Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter.” “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that,” Jay-Z said. “He just came out, like, ‘Sir.’

Source MadameNoire

