LL Cool J: Has A New Song Called “Saturday Night Special”

LL Cool J Announces Lead Single, ‘SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL’ From Upcoming Unnamed Album

Rap legend LL Cool J is finally getting ready to drop new music.

His first new single in over eleven years, “Saturday Night Special,” is scheduled for release on Friday, June 14th.

The New York emcee has announced a new full-length project scheduled to drop soon.

The release date and name for the album itself is undecided, but LL believes it is coming this fall.