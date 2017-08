Floyd Mayweather I’M RICH!!!!!

Floyd Mayweather other the weekend had his final fight over Conor McGregor finishing his career at 50-0 to also to make over $300 million. While in the process, Floyd Mayweather became the third athlete to become a billionaire. The other two are NBA HALL OF FAMER Michael Jordan and GOLFING LEGEND Tiger Woods.

According to TopBuzz

The boxing superstar — he now boasts a 50-0 record — has already grossed a reported $700 million in his career from fight purses, which include money from pay-per-view sales, ticket sales and fight endorsements.

