Kevin Hart Calls Out Celebrities to Help Houston

Kevin Hart has challenged his friends in the entertainment world to donate $25,000 to the RED CROSS to help the people of Houston, Tx. after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey over this past weekend. Kevin Hart has called out the “The Rock” Dewayne Johnson, Chris Rock, Steve Harvey, Beyonce’, Jay-Z and Justine Timberlake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter

“Serious moment right now,” said the comedian, telling his fans that he was alarmed to hear about the severe devastation in Houston and the surrounding areas following record-breaking rainfall and flooding that came with the weekend’s hurricane in Texas. “This shit is unbelievable.”

Click here for the Story

Also On 100.3: