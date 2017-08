Beyonce In Talks To Sing James Bond Theme Song

Singer-actor Beyonce Knowles is in talks to record the theme song for the next James Bond movie. According to sources, a new Beyoncé track will give the franchise a huge global boost when the new – and as yet unnamed – film is released in November 2019, reports dailystar.co.uk.

A source close to Beyoncé, 35, said, “This is the only project she is remotely interested in right now.” A source revealed that Beyoncé has become a close friend of singer Adele, who won an Oscar, a Grammy, a Golden Globe and a BRIT Award for her Bond song Skyfall five years ago.

Source TheIndianExpress

