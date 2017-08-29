Cynthia Bailey Makes It Instagram Official With Her New Man

Source: Ben Rose/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty
Cynthia Bailey
has moved on from her ex-husband
Peter Thomas
, and she’s introducing her new man to the world.
It’s been a summer of love for Cynthia who, only recently admitted that she was getting back into the dating game. The last time that Bravo caught up with her, she had just finished up a date and was busy getting camera-ready.
Cynthia said that she would get back to the dating tidbit she dropped, but the clip never got back round to her love life. However, the super-fine 50-year-old model may have dropped a hint on the identity of her mystery date.
She revealed on Instagram that she’s seeing man named
Will Jones.
@mr.willj
A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on
Aug 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT
And he must be doing something right because Cynthia was showing him some love just moments before the big reveal.
He, on the other hand, was repping her a little over a week ago as he supported her hustle.
It’s not clear how long they have actually been an item, but they popped up together on
Quad Webb-Lunceford‘s Instagram in early July.
Although we don’t know much about Mr. Jones, we know that this gentleman from the Southside of Chicago can definitely keep up with Cynthia in front of a camera.
Looks like
Real Housewives of Atlanta fans may have to find out more about him when season 10 premieres.
RELATED STORIES:
So Much Drama On RHOA And We’re Over Here Focused On Cynthia Bailey’s Hair
Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey Says She Will ‘Never Marry Again’
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37