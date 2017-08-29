Entertainment
Cynthia Bailey Makes It Instagram Official With Her New Man

Cynthia Bailey has a new man in her life, and he's gorgeous!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Cynthia Bailey

Source: Ben Rose/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


Cynthia Bailey has moved on from her ex-husband Peter Thomas, and she’s introducing her new man to the world.

It’s been a summer of love for Cynthia who, only recently admitted that she was getting back into the dating game. The last time that Bravo caught up with her, she had just finished up a date and was busy getting camera-ready.


Cynthia said that she would get back to the dating tidbit she dropped, but the clip never got back round to her love life. However, the super-fine 50-year-old model may have dropped a hint on the identity of her mystery date.

She revealed on Instagram that she’s seeing man named Will Jones.

@mr.willj

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

And he must be doing something right because Cynthia was showing him some love just moments before the big reveal.

He's got me feeling pretty special💋 #50cynt #cynthiabaileyeyewear #malories @malbaileymassie

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

He, on the other hand, was repping her a little over a week ago as he supported her hustle.

It’s not clear how long they have actually been an item, but they popped up together on Quad Webb-Lunceford‘s Instagram in early July.

"Good times" and I'm not talking about the sitcom. 😂😂😂 @cynthiabailey10 and @mr.willj

A post shared by Miss Quad (@absolutelyquad) on

Although we don’t know much about Mr. Jones, we know that this gentleman from the Southside of Chicago can definitely keep up with Cynthia in front of a camera.

Looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta fans may have to find out more about him when season 10 premieres.

Cynthia Bailey Makes It Instagram Official With Her New Man

