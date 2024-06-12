Listen Live
Truck Carrying 150 Pigs Overturns On Ohio Interstate

Published on June 12, 2024

 Dozens of pigs are dead and a truck driver is recovering from serious injuries after a livestock truck overturned on an interstate ramp in Ohio.
The accident occurred Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County, just northwest of Dayton, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck was carrying more than 150 pigs when it flipped, state troopers say.
About half of them died in the accident, troopers add.

The crash forced authorities to shut down the on-ramp for more than eight hours on Tuesday while they corralled the surviving pigs, conducted an investigation and removed the wreckage from the roadway, police say.
  • What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen spilled on a road?

