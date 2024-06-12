CLOSE
Gayle King Reveals That Oprah Was Hospitalized Over Stomach Bug
Recently, Gayle King revealed that Oprah was hospitalized over a stomach bug, but she is doing much better now.
King said, “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends.”
She continued, “I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing.”
Gayle also said that she is doing better and hoped that Oprah wasn’t mad at her for sharing all that information.
- Would you be upset if your best friend shared your health information or update on social media?
- Why or why not?
