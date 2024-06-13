Could There Be A Bad Boys 5 On The Way????

CLOSE
According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, there could be a “Bad Boys 5.”
He said, “We’ve had discussions, but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week.”
He added, “The audience is there, you just gotta give them something that they want to see. And we don’t know what that is, but we do our best efforts.”
So far, the newest film has made $56 million domestically and $104.6 million globally.
- Why do you think the franchise is so successful?
