Drake Buys $200K Armored Apocalypse Super Truck for Texas Home

Drake recently showcased his $200,000 armored Apocalypse super truck and organic ranch at his new $15 million Texas mansion.

The Grammy-winning artist shared photos on Instagram of his customized truck and organic farm at The Inn at Dos Brisas resort in Chappell Hill, Texas.

The super truck boasts an 870 horsepower upgrade and unique features like a ramp-launch function and off-road drive modes. The inside has black and white tiger-striped seats.

Drake’s luxurious countryside ranch includes four casitas, an entertainment lodge, private pools, and stunning views. It is located just 45 minutes from Houston.