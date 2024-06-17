Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Has Returned Key To NYC

Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Has Returned Key To NYC

Published on June 17, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Has Returned Key To NYC
Diddy has been stripped of another honor.
He has returned New York’s Key to the City after Mayor Eric Adams requested it back in a letter, citing the Cassie assault video.
Adams noted that the Key to the City is given to individuals who act as model citizens — a standard the selection committee no longer feels Diddy meets.
Diddy responded by returning the key on June 10th.

  • What are your thoughts on Diddy now?

