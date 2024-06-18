Halle Berry: Will Carry The Olympic Flame In France

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry will carry the torch down the Croisette in Cannes, France, on June 18, ahead of the Paris Games.

She will go through the famous French Riviera boulevard during the Cannes Lions Festival. Berry recently spoke at a press conference in Washington, D.C., advocating for legislation to support menopause research

and education.

She emphasized the need to remove the stigma around menopause and raise awareness about this normal phase of life.

Berry shared her personal experience with menopause and her commitment to using her platform to make a difference for other women.