Listen Live
Entertainment

Halle Berry: Will Carry The Olympic Flame In France

Halle Berry: Will Carry The Olympic Flame In France

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Halle Berry will carry the torch down the Croisette in Cannes, France, on June 18, ahead of the Paris Games.
She will go through the famous French Riviera boulevard during the Cannes Lions Festival. Berry recently spoke at a press conference in Washington, D.C., advocating for legislation to support menopause research
and education.
She emphasized the need to remove the stigma around menopause and raise awareness about this normal phase of life.
Berry shared her personal experience with menopause and her commitment to using her platform to make a difference for other women.
  • Do you plan on watching the Paris Games?
  • Which Olympic sport are you most interested in?

RELATED TAGS

Carry Halle Berry olympic The will

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Cardi B
Food & Drink

Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close