What’s Open and Closed on Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is June 19 and has been a federally-recognized holiday since 2021.

The holiday commemorating the end of slavery has been honored for many years, but with its relatively new federal status, this also means some businesses are closed.

For example, the United States Postal Service will not be delivering regular residential or business mail, and all post offices will be closed.

Many major banks will also be closed, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase.

However, UPS and FedEx delivery will run as scheduled, and all UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will be open.