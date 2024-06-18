Listen Live
Entertainment

What’s Open And Closed On Juneteenth?

What’s Open And Closed On Juneteenth?

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
What’s Open and Closed on Juneteenth?
Juneteenth is June 19 and has been a federally-recognized holiday since 2021.
The holiday commemorating the end of slavery has been honored for many years, but with its relatively new federal status, this also means some businesses are closed.
For example, the United States Postal Service will not be delivering regular residential or business mail, and all post offices will be closed.
Many major banks will also be closed, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase.

However, UPS and FedEx delivery will run as scheduled, and all UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will be open.
  • When was the first time you learned of Juneteenth?

RELATED TAGS

and closed Juneteenth on Open What's

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Cardi B
Food & Drink

Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close