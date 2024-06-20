Cincinnati: National Smoothie Day Deals And Specials

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

National Smoothie Day is this Friday June 21, and several chains are offering deals and specials to celebrate the day.

Jamba is offering a small 16. oz Mango-a-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for $1 from 3 PM to 6PM local time, for in-

store orders only.

Nékter Juice Bar is giving you a “Buy One, Get One 50% Off Smoothie” deal at all participating locations.

On National Smoothie Day, Playa Bowls Rewards members can get a free reusable color-changing cup with the purchase

of any smoothie.

Smoothie King Reward members can enjoy a free deal on 20-ounce smoothies.

Tropic Reward members will receive a free 24-oz smoothie with a bowl or food purchase on Friday, June 21.