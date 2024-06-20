Cincinnati: National Smoothie Day Deals And Specials

National Smoothie Day is this Friday June 21, and several chains are offering deals and specials to celebrate the day.
Jamba is offering a small 16. oz Mango-a-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for $1 from 3 PM to 6PM local time, for in-
store orders only.
Nékter Juice Bar is giving you a “Buy One, Get One 50% Off Smoothie” deal at all participating locations.
On National Smoothie Day, Playa Bowls Rewards members can get a free reusable color-changing cup with the purchase
of any smoothie.
Smoothie King Reward members can enjoy a free deal on 20-ounce smoothies.
Tropic Reward members will receive a free 24-oz smoothie with a bowl or food purchase on Friday, June 21.
- What’s your favorite Smoothie combo?
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans
-
Win Tickets to Our Exclusive "Bad Boys for Life" Screening!
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend
-
Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy