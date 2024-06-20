Listen Live
Entertainment

Usher: Reveals How Nelly Helped Him Connect With His Father

Usher: Reveals How Nelly Helped Him Connect With His Father

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Recently, Usher opened up about his relationship with Nelly and revealed how Nelly helped him reconnect with his father.
Usher said, “I was going through some personal issues. My father was at a place where he was declining. And I had to make
a decision if I was going to be a part of that decline after I had spent my entire life not knowing him.”

He continued, “The conversation [with Nelly] was like, ‘Man, you know, not having the relationship with your father is bad
enough up to this point. You’ll regret it if you don’t go see your dad if he passes.'”
He added, “I think had I not gone to see my father and spent that time, I would not have been able to close that chapter in
which I was just seeking answers.”
  • Have you ever fallen out with your mother or father?
  • How did you resolve the issue?

RELATED TAGS

Helped Him how Nelly Reveals Usher

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Cardi B
Food & Drink

Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close