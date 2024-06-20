Usher: Reveals How Nelly Helped Him Connect With His Father

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Recently, Usher opened up about his relationship with Nelly and revealed how Nelly helped him reconnect with his father.

Usher said, “I was going through some personal issues. My father was at a place where he was declining. And I had to make

a decision if I was going to be a part of that decline after I had spent my entire life not knowing him.”

He continued, “The conversation [with Nelly] was like, ‘Man, you know, not having the relationship with your father is bad

enough up to this point. You’ll regret it if you don’t go see your dad if he passes.'”

He added, “I think had I not gone to see my father and spent that time, I would not have been able to close that chapter in

which I was just seeking answers.”