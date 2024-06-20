100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti & Nelly Been Married For Months

Reportedly, Ashanti and Nelly have been married for months, even though Ashanti just recently revealed how Nelly proposed to her.

According to People Magazine & public records, Nelly and Ashanti reported their date of marriage as December 27, 2023.

Many fans believe that the two had a small intimate ceremony in Missouri and will probably host a more extravagant celebration real soon.