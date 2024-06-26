Cincinnati: Black Music Walk OF Fame Listed As One Of The Great Museums & Monuments Across The Nation Keeping Black Music Alive

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame Blavity highlighted the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame as a top Black Music Museum in the US!!!

There will be a free celebration of the 1 Year Birthday and 2024 Induction Ceremony of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

Make sure you save the date for Saturday, July 27th! 📅 at 12pm. This is a FREE event, so wear all white and come early to be a part of the Parade of Stars at 11 am.

Get ready to welcome our 2024 Inductees:

🎤 Donald Lawrence

🎤 Shirley Murdock

🎤 Randy Crawford

🎤 Roger Troutman & Zapp

And don’t miss out on a FREE concert by Zapp! 🎸🎶

history will be made come and celebrate the incredible legacy of Black music in Cincinnati!