100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Andre 3000 Is Going on Tour

This fall, Andre 3000 is coming to a city near you.

Tuesday, Andre announced he’s touring the U.S. supporting his jazz album, “New Blue Sun.”

“New Blue Sun- Live in Concert” will also feature artists from the album: Carlos Nino, Nate Marceau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks.

The tour begins on September 19 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday.