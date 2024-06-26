Listen Live
Andre 3000: Is Going On Tour

Published on June 26, 2024

Andre 3000 Is Going on Tour
This fall, Andre 3000 is coming to a city near you.
Tuesday, Andre announced he’s touring the U.S. supporting his jazz album, “New Blue Sun.”
“New Blue Sun- Live in Concert” will also feature artists from the album: Carlos Nino, Nate Marceau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks.
The tour begins on September 19 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday.
  • What did you think of Andre’s debut jazz album?

