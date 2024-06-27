Cincinnati: To Experience Dense Fog

Cincinnati is expected to experience dense fog in the morning followed by sunny skies and temperatures reaching up to 86 degrees. The weather will remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 61 degrees on
Thursday night.
Friday will see highs in the upper 80s with humid air returning for the weekend, bringing a chance of showers and storms on Saturday.
The forecast includes patchy fog on Thursday morning, mostly sunny skies on Friday, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night and Saturday. Via: Fox19
