BET Apologizes to Usher After Muted Lifetime Achievement Award Speech at 2024 BET Awards

BET apologized for technical difficulties that caused Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award speech to be largely unaired at the 2024 BET Awards.

Usher’s speech suffered from audio issues despite flawless performances and memorable moments from other artists.

BET apologized to Usher for the mishap and encouraged fans to watch his full speech on their platforms. Usher’s moving speech reflected on forgiveness, acceptance, and the impact of his absent father on his life.

Via Billboard “Celebrating global icon USHER on our stage with a star-studded tribute and having him accept his award with a heartfelt speech was an honor,” the rep added, noting that the star’s uninterrupted speech is now available to watch on BET platforms. “We extend our sincere apologies to USHER as we couldn’t be more grateful for his participation in Culture’s Biggest Night.” About four minutes of Usher’s acceptance were blocked out during the broadcast. The technical difficulties came just after he thanked Terry Lewis, Babyface, L.A. Reid and Jimmy Jam for being “the men who motivated me, who speak to me, who have spoken to me, who have been solid no matter how f–ked up it may have been.”

The singer also shared his joy at celebrating the moment with his family and expressed his focus on building a lasting legacy in the future.