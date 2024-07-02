Listen Live
Cincinnati: Center For The Blind Offers Kids Ice Time

Cincinnati: Center For The Blind Offers Kids Ice Time

Published on July 2, 2024

The Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Cincinnati is now offering visually challenged kids the opportunity to learn and play hockey.

The program focuses on using hearing rather than sight to navigate the game.

Through this initiative, kids can make new friends and participate in a sport that they may not have thought possible.

The program is part of a range of activities offered by the center, including bowling, rock wall climbing, and golf ball.

The partnership with the Cincinnati Cyclones has made this hockey program a reality, providing a unique and inclusive sports experience for visually impaired children. ViaWLWT

