Ohio lawmakers are taking action to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which are targeted by thieves for their precious metals. House Bill 328, authored by State Representative Bill Roemer, aims to increase penalties for thieves and buyers of stolen devices in Ohio.

The bill would require proof of ownership when selling catalytic converters and make stealing one a fifth-degree felony punishable by prison time and fines.

The legislation is designed to protect Ohioans and prevent thefts that have cost businesses and social service agencies thousands of dollars. Nationwide, catalytic converter thefts have been on the

rise, with popular vehicles like the Ford F-150 and Honda Accord being targeted.