T.I Repost Wendy Willams Bikini Pic to Send Message & Wendy Responds!

Karma hit talk show host, Wendy Williams when pictures of her bikini body hit the internet. Wendy is always stirring up drama and controversy, social media showed no remorse to her. Well almost, The Hustle Gang rapper T.I, didn’t bash Wendy, instead he congratulated her on her success.

Wendy doesn’t respond directly to T.I but she says we can expect her beach “tea” on season premiere of The Wendy Williams Show on September 18.

Can’t wait to hear her reply. What are your thought ?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: