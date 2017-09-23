Trump Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Son Of A B****’ During Alabama Speech

President Donald Trump made reckless remarks—as per usual—about NFL players while speaking before a crowd in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday, reports BuzzFeed News.

Trump's comments were apparently in reference to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernickhttps://t.co/0L11ZMm0c2 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 23, 2017

While delivering remarks at a campaign event for Sen. Luther Strange, he seemed to call out NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick over the powerful decision to kneel during American flag ceremonies last year in efforts to bring awareness to social injustices.

During the event, Trump asked the crowd if they would “love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘get that son of a bitch off the field right now.’” He also added that if an NFL coach were to take that type of action, they would become “the most popular person in this country.” Trump says kneeling during the National Anthem is a blatant form of disrespect and that those who choose to do so should be fired.

Kaepernick isn’t the only person in the realm of sports who Trump has come after. Nearly two weeks ago, the White House demanded that ESPN fire sports journalist Jemele Hill, after she called Trump a “White supremacist” in a series of tweets.

After word spread about Trump’s remarks on Friday, several NFL players and activists took to Twitter to let him know that his comments were uncalled for and that he could have a football stadium full of seats.

Trump stay in ur place… football have nothing to do wit u smh — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017

The very moment Trump calls Black NFL players "son of a bitch" and yells that they should be fired. Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/i8nXlZVcLp — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

Imagine if the President condemned the KKK or Russia hacking elections like he does Black people asking for equality. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) September 23, 2017

There is no acceptable way for black people to protest in this country. You can't block a street. You can't kneel at a football game. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) September 23, 2017

Trump’s NFL fiasco comes after NBA star Steph Curry declined an invite to the White House; bucking the tradition of NBA champions meeting the president.

SOURCE: BuzzFeed News

