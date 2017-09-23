Trump Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Son Of A B****’ During Alabama Speech

President Donald Trump made reckless remarks—as per usual—about NFL players while speaking before a crowd in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday, reports BuzzFeed News.
While delivering remarks at a campaign event for Sen. Luther Strange, he seemed to call out NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick over the powerful decision to kneel during American flag ceremonies last year in efforts to bring awareness to social injustices.
During the event, Trump asked the crowd if they would “love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘get that son of a bitch off the field right now.’” He also added that if an NFL coach were to take that type of action, they would become “the most popular person in this country.” Trump says kneeling during the National Anthem is a blatant form of disrespect and that those who choose to do so should be fired.
Kaepernick isn’t the only person in the realm of sports who Trump has come after. Nearly two weeks ago, the White House demanded that ESPN fire sports journalist Jemele Hill, after she called Trump a “White supremacist” in a series of tweets.
After word spread about Trump’s remarks on Friday, several NFL players and activists took to Twitter to let him know that his comments were uncalled for and that he could have a football stadium full of seats.
Trump’s NFL fiasco comes after NBA star Steph Curry declined an invite to the White House; bucking the tradition of NBA champions meeting the president.
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
